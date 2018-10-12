David Douglas, 62, a native and resident of Patterson, died Satur-day, Oct. 6, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be Sat-urday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church in Patterson, Burial will follow in Home Industrial Cemetery in Patterson with military honors by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy F. Douglas; two sons, Dwayne Blackburn and Toma Favors, both of Patterson; two daughters, Crystal Hartman of Patterson and Umeka Richards of Morgan City; 13 sisters, Ada Lightfoot, Billie Douglas, Emily Perro, Alberta Williams, Anna Favors, Loretta Badon and Barbara Daniels, all of Patterson, Mary Prittchet of North Caro-lina, Alma Shields of Baldwin, Patricia Eng-lish, Delores Brooks and Joyce Fine, all of Franklin, and Florence Washington of Lafayette; six brothers, Benjamin Dugar of Tallahassee, Florida, Willie Douglas and Charles Levine, both of Patterson, Gregory Levine of Portland, Maine, Leroy Favors and Dan Gant, both of Morgan City, and Charles Favors of Los Angeles; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and two brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrange-ments.