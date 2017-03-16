David Calloway Sr., 64, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 5:20 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2017.

Visitation will be Monday, March 20, from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11a.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 6775 West Park Ave. in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Lena Lodrigue Calloway of Houma; a son, David Calloway Jr.; a daughter, Mrs. Vernell (Elizabeth) Calloway of Morgan City; two grandchildren; three brothers, Johnnie Calloway, James Calloway and Charles Calloway all of Houma; three sisters, Mrs. David (Rosie) Sneeze and Mrs. Bennie (Anna Mae) Robinson both of Houma, and Lula Thompson of Morgan City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.