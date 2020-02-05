November 27, 1942 — January 31, 2020

David Businelle, 77, a resident of Gulfport, Mississippi and former resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at Slidell Memorial Hospital.

David was born on November 27, 1942, in Morgan City, the son of Peter Norman Businelle Sr. and Ella Louise Scadlock Businelle.

In his younger years, David enjoyed hunting, fishing, and shrimping. His love of the outdoors and the water lead him to a long and successful career as boat captain, where he earned the nickname “Captain Handsome.” David cherished the time that he was able to spend with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed and looked forward to the almost daily phone calls between him and his brother Pete. David was such a loving and caring person that he would give the shirt off of his back to anyone who was in need. When he wasn’t working and providing for his family he enjoyed to sit and watch his western movies.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two children, Angela Fletcher and husband John of Gulfport, Mississippi and William “Billy” Businelle of Biloxi, Mississippi; five grandchildren, Alyssa Capuano and husband Paul, Kristen Dubuisson and husband Nick, Brandon Businelle and wife Jasmine, Hannah Fletcher and Kyle Businelle; six great-grandchildren, Darcy Capuano, Audrey Capuano, Gracie Capuano, Paul Ellis Capuano, Paxton Businelle and Penny Jane Dubuisson; two brothers, Peter Businelle Jr. and Dudley Businelle; and two sisters, Deborah Gaspar and Rose Hoffman.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Sr. and Ella Scadlock Businelle; two brothers, Bobby Businelle and Donald Businelle; and five sisters, Sarah Mae Duval, Mary Louise Guilliot, Ruby Anslem, Judy Businelle and Kathy Businelle.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Caleb Silvertooth officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at noon. Following the service David will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.