DAVID ALLEN BUTLER GARRISON

Fri, 01/25/2019 - 12:17pm

David Allen Butler Garrison, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, Jan. 15, 2019 at his residence.
Visitation will be Saturday from noon until services at 2 p.m. at Railroad Avenue Church of Christ in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Nazarene Cemetery in Verdunville.
He is survived by a son, Demeris Granger of Morgan City; his mother, Debra Garrison of Houston; his father, David Butler of Patterson; four brothers, Jermaine Garrison and Cory Levine, both of Houston, Tyran Godeau of Marksville and Daveon Butler of Patterson; two sisters, Tarita Louis of Houston and Gregnisha Bias of Morgan City; his grandmothers, Mary Butler of Patterson and Thelma Bill of Siracusa; his companion; three stepchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers and his grandmother.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

