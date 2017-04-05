Darryl DiMaggio Sr., 76, a native of Morgan City and resident of Houma, died Monday, April 3, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

He is survived by a son, Darryl DiMaggio Jr. of Bayou Vista; a daughter, Angela Sweetnam of Patterson; a brother, Paul DiMaggio Jr. of Rio Vista, California; nine grandchildren; and a host of nieces and neph-ews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Thursday at Twin City Funeral Home from 6-9 p.m. and resumes Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m.

He will be laid to rest in the Patterson Protestant Cemetery.