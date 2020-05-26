Darrel Joseph Legnon Sr., 62, a native of Morgan City, died Thursday, May 21, 2020.

He is survived by three daughters, Jennifer Cross of Morgan City, Bridget Legnon of Rusk, Texas and Kelsey Brown of Raceland; his mother, Mary Legnon of Morgan City; six brothers; three sisters; 10 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a son and his father.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 6-9 p.m., and Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., at Hargrave Funeral Home with up to 75 guests allowed. Private services will be held.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.