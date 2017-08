Danielle Nicole Callaway, 33, a resident of Morgan City, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.

Danielle is survived by her husband, Shawn Paul Francois, Sr.; mother, Dorene Riley Jones; children ,Shawn Paul Francois, Jr. and Camyshia Tashawn Francois; sister, Monique Marie Lambert.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Hargrave Funeral Home from 2pm - 4pm. Memorial Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at Hargrave Funeral Home.