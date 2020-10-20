July 27, 1944 — October 18, 2020

Daniel “Danny” Louis Peterson Sr., 76, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Danny was born on July 27, 1944, in Morgan City, the son of Tracey Joseph Peterson Sr. and Hazel Cortez Peterson.

Danny loved his family and cherished every moment that he was able to spend with them. When he wasn’t working or tending to his rental properties, Danny loved to go hunting. He loved people and would stop and talk with anyone, as he never met a stranger.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Gwen Ourso Peterson of Bayou Vista; three children, Daniel Peterson Jr. and wife Monika of Dallas, Texas, Eric Peterson and wife Cariann of Houston, Texas, and Kristi Peterson Wisdom and husband Robert of Berwick; and six grandchildren, Jacob Peterson, Todd Peterson, Nick Servello, Gavin Wisdom, Grant Peterson and Mason Wisdom.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Tracey and Hazel Cortez Peterson; and two brothers, Tracey J. Peterson Jr. and Glenn Peterson Sr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Father Thainese Alphonse celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in the St. Bernadette Church Hall with a rosary being prayed at 11:30 a.m. Following Mass Danny will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery.

Due to the current guidelines we can only allow for 250 people in attendance at the funeral Mass, while still practicing social distancing. Masks will be required upon entering St. Bernadette Church and the Church Hall.