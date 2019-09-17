Article Image Alt Text

DANIEL A. BADEAUX

Tue, 09/17/2019 - 12:50pm

Daniel A. Badeaux, 87, a native of Larose, resident of Maurice and former resident of Patterson, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Pelican Pointe Healthcare Center in Maurice.
He is survived by three children, Travis Badeaux Sr. of Birmingham, Alabama, Sandra Badeaux of Slidell and Danette Bourgeois of Maurice; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Martin of Cut Off and Ruth Hebert of River Ridge; a brother, Lloyd Badeaux of Thibodaux; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and a brother.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose. Burial will follow in church cemetery.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

