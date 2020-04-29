Dan Wesley Roberson Sr., 76, a resident and native of Patterson, La. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 5:44 p.m. at Terrebonne General Hospital in Houma, La.

Memories of Dan Sr., will forever remain in the hearts of his children, Dan Roberson Jr. and Cynthia Denise Reaux both of Patterson, La., Herman Anthony Roberson (Leslie) of Port Allen, La., Darrell Roberson (Sheena) of Baton Rouge, La., Linzie Robert Palmer (Lois) of Stone Mountain, GA, Don Cedric Roberson of Atlanta, GA, Kimberly Sherine Roberson (Kenneth) of Humble, TX and Sonya Rochelle Roberson Patterson, La.; his siblings, Elaine R. Phillips of Baker, La., Dr. Clifford William Roberson Jr. of Atlanta, GA, Nettie R. Rondeno of Atlanta, GA, Anita R. Evans (Bobby) of Baton Rouge, La., Sherel R. Jones of Patterson, La., Shelby Roberson Sr. (Freddia) and Donald Ray Valentine (Nettie) both of Morgan City, La., Marie Cage, Joyce Crenshaw and Abbie Offrealli all of New Hartford, CT and Larry Williams (Amanda) of Patterson, La. and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dan Sr., was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Beatrice Roberson; his parents, Clifford William Roberson Sr. and Willie Mae Cooper Roberson; paternal grandparents, William Roberson and Alberdia Franklin Roberson and his maternal grandparents, Rev. John Westley and Edith Cooper.

