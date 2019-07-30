Dan Minter, 70, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. at 7:44 p.m. Dan was a native of Odessa, Texas and resident of Houma, Louisiana.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and continues at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 9 a.m. until service time. Ministry services will begin at 11 a.m. following visitation with burial in St. Francis Cemetery #2.

William Dan Minter is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Melissa Louviere Minter; children, William Danny Minter Jr. (Amanda), Wesley Minter (Angela), Amanda Minter (Angele) and Ashleigh Chaisson (Jeremy); sisters, Sandy Minter (Jenny) and Debra Minter; brothers, Leslie Minter and Jon Minter; and survived by nine grandchildren.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Minter and Kathryn Beard Minter; brother, Rick Minter, and infant brother, David Lee Minter.

Dan enjoyed traveling the world with Carnival Cruise Line. Dan was also a proud veteran of the United States Military and a founding member of Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter #630. He was a lifetime member of the Selucrey Sophistocats.

The family would like to extend their thanks to his employer, Fitzgerald Inspection, Inc., the Staff at TGMC, CCU, 4th floor staff and Mary Bird Perkins for their love and care given to Dan and family in their time of need.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Minter family.

