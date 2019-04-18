Damian David “Big D.” Johnson, 54, a resident of Morgan City, La. and a native of New Orleans, La., passed away on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 12:20 p.m. at the Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner, La.

Visitation will be observed on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 715 Sixth St. Morgan City, La. from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery, with Rev, Clayton Murphy, officiating.

Memories of Damian will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Shirley Lee Delco-Johnson of Morgan City, La.; one son, Damian A. Johnson, of Morgan City, La.; one daughter, Tonette Quinn of New Orleans, La.; one brother, Charles Johnson; three sisters, Cheryl Moffett and Gina Bradley all of New Orleans, La., and Karen Henderson of Gulfport MS; two other children to his marriage to Shirley, Quentin Delco of Bayou Vista, La. and Rachelon Delco of Morgan City, La.; three brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law, four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

