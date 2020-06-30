CYNTHIA A. DAIGLE

September 3, 1966 — June 26, 2020

Cynthia A. “Cindy” Daigle, 53, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Cindy was born on September 3, 1966, in Morgan City, the daughter of Henry Wayne Daigle Sr. and Linda Ann Scully.

Cindy loved being in the outdoors taking care of her flowers and gardening, which was her favorite hobby. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Cindy was a Christian who loved God and loved helping people, she was always willing to help anyone who was in need and would give the shirt off her back to someone if she could, even if she didn’t know them.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her companion of 22 years, René A. Landry of Morgan City; her daughter, Stormy Daigle Henry and husband Scott of Bayou Vista; two grandchildren, Corrina-Michelle René Sutton and Damien Cade Daigle; five siblings, Terry Daigle Sr. of Morgan City, Kerry Daigle of Morgan City, Kenneth J. Daigle and wife Vicki of Georgia, Henry W. Daigle Jr. of Stephensville, and Christina M. Guidry of Bayou L’Ourse; two godchildren, Ariel R. Guidry and Terry W. Daigle Jr. and wife Amy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry W. Daigle Sr. and Linda Ann Scully Linn.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with the funeral service being at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mark E. Gowan officiating. Following the services Cindy will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for up to 130 family members and friends to be in attendance for the visitation and still practice social distancing. Friends are encouraged to leave a memory of Cindy on our website at www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.