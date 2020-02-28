Cynthia Ann Johnson Metz, 64, a resident and native of Four Corners, La. passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 5:26 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday February 29. 2020at 9 a.m. at the Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church 11200 Old Jeanerette Rd. Jeanerette, La., until the recitation of the rosary at 9:30 a.m, with tributes immediately following the rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Francis Damoah, SVD serving as the Celebrant. Entombment will follow mass services in the Mausoleum Section of the Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia, La.

Memories of Cynthia will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, Eric Charles Metz; three sons, Eric Chad Metz of Baton Rouge, La., Craig Anthony Metz of Four Corners, La. and Christopher James Metz of Dallas, TX; her siblings, Leroy Johnson, Lucille Francis, Malvin Johnson, Ottis Johnson, Anthony Johnson all of Houston, TX; one grandchild, host of sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends, two daughters-in-law.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and brother-in-law.

