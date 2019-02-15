CURTIS WILLLIAM 'BILLY' MARTIN JR.

Curtis William “Billy” Martin Jr.

May 26, 1941 — February 13, 2019

Funeral services for Curtis William “Billy” Martin Jr. will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin, with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 10 a.m. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in Perpetual Park Cemetery. Bro. Blaise Smith will conduct the services.

Billy, as he was known by all, was a lifelong resident of Verdunville. He was the eldest of three children born to the late Curtis W. Martin Sr. and the late Marie Martin. He passed away at the age of 77 on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center with his family at his side.

Billy was the owner and operator of St. Mary Amusement Center and Gaming and was the former owner of the Rose Club. In his younger years, he enjoyed camping and traveling with his wife. He was an antique car, dragster and motorcycle enthusiast, and loved pretty much anything that went fast. He also enjoyed going to casinos across the south as well as music of all kinds, especially Jazz. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Janice Marsh; four children, Curtis W. “Billy” Martin III and his wife Dawn, Todd Michael Martin, Cherie Martin Dugas and her husband Michael, and Steven C. Martin and his wife Brandi; four stepdaughters, Janice Aycock, Sharon Roderick, Paula Persilver, and Laura Marsh Kirkpatrick and her husband David; 13 grandchildren, Curtis J. Martin, Rose Marie Martin, David L. Martin, Michael James Martin, Tosha Marie Martin, Michael Lee Johnston Jr., Pryce Dugas, Lexi Martin, Levi Tre Martin, Caitlyn Martin, Mackenzie Martin, Steven Curtis Martin Jr. and Kanon Joseph Martin; eight step grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bubby LeBlanc; as well as two nephews and one niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis W. Martin Sr. and Marie Windham Martin; and two sisters, Stacey Sandra Martin (infant) and Linda Martin LeBlanc.

Serving as pallbearers will be Curtis W. “Billy” Martin III, Todd Michael Martin, Steven C. Martin, Michael Dugas, Levi Tre Martin and David L. Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael James Martin, Curtis J. Martin, Steven Curtis Martin Jr. and Michael Lee Johnston Jr.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538, (337) 828-5426.