Curlee Rankins, 83, a native and resident of St. Joseph, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Burial will follow in Charity Cemetery in St. Joseph.

She is survived by a son, Stanley Rankins of Morgan City; five daughters, Sherial Rankins and Anna Rankins, both of Franklin, Brenda Williams and Tina Rankins, both of Dallas, and Delores Meshack of Quitman; a brother, John Mitchell; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two daughters, five brothers and one sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.