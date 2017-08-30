Curlee Mitchell Rankins, 83, a native and resident of St. Joseph, La., passed away on Saturday August 26, 2017 at 3:50 p.m. at her residence.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday September 2, 2017 from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home, 1101 Main Street Franklin, La. Brother Stanley Rankins Jr., will officiate the services. Burial will follow funeral services in the Charity Cemetery in St. Joseph, La.

Memories of Curlee will forever remain in the hearts of her son, Stanley (Della) Rankins of Morgan City, La.; five daughters, Sherial Rankins, Anna Rankins both of Franklin, La., Brenda Williams of Dallas, TX; Mrs. Lawrence (Delores) Meshack of Quitman, La. and Tina Rankins of Dallas, TX; one brother, John Mitchell; a brother-in-law, ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Curlee was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two daughters, five brothers, and one sister.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma-Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.

