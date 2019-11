November 3, 1981 — October 15, 2019

Crystal Lynn Talbert, 37, a resident of Patterson, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Crystal was born November 3, 1981, the daughter of Archie N. Talbert Sr. and Barbara Horsley Talbert.

Crystal always told her daughter “good morning, beautiful” every morning and at night would say, “Mamma loves you, night night.”

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her mother, Barbara Horsley Talbert; her daughter, Sadie Ann Daigle; Sadie’s daddy, Chad Daigle; three brothers, John Talbert and wife Angie, Archie Talbert, and Michael Talbert; one sister, Angela Talbert; and seven nieces and nephews, John Talbert Jr., Jasmine Talbert, Elaina Horsley, Joseph Horsley, Kristina Breaux and husband Matt, Stephanie Barnett and husband Chris, and Brittany Roach.

Crystal was preceded in death by her father, Archie N. Talbert Sr.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home from noon until 4 p.m.

