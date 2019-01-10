Cornelius Delahoussaye, 72, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at Morgan City Healthcare.

Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by a sister, Earline Gaskin of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.