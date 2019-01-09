Cornelius “Snow” Delahoussaye, 72, a resident and native of Morgan City, La., passed away on Sunday January 6, 2019 at 12:02 p.m. at Morgan City Healthcare in Morgan City.

Visitation will be observed on Friday, January 11, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth St., Morgan City, La., from 10 a.m. until dismissal services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow dismissal services in the Morgan City Cemetery in Morgan City, La.

Memories of Cornelius Delahoussaye, or “Snow” as he was known to many, will forever remain the hearts of his sister, Mrs. David (Earline) Gaskin of Morgan City, La.; seven nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Cornelius was preceded in death his parents, and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

