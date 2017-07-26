Corliss Moore, 57, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Morgan City Health Care Center.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by a son, Earl Moore Sr. of Bayou Vista; three daughters, Demetria Boudreaux of Patterson, Gail Harris of Lithonia, Georgia and Tianne Moore of Zachary; 14 grandchildren; two brothers, Ricky Moore Sr. of Morgan City and Dean Moore Sr. of Texas; a sister, Letitia

Fabyan of Texas; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her companion, parents, a brother and two sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.