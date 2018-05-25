Constance Mary “Connie” Hebert Songe, 72, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Connie was born on January 18, 1946 in Morgan City, the daughter of Ralph Hebert and Eloise “Blondie” Bernard Hebert.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children, Allison “Al” Songe Jr. of Santa Clara, California, Samantha Bourque of Morgan City, and Brian Songe of Orlando, Florida; five grandchildren, Matthew Bourque, Sarah Bourque, Jean Bourque, Miranda Songe and Sylvie Songe; two great-grandchildren, Elliette Bourque and Vance Bourque; one brother, R.J. Hebert and wife Anna of Morgan City; and one sister, Patricia Fontenot and husband Joseph of Houma.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Eloise “Blondie” Bernard Hebert; husband Allison “Al” Songe Sr.; and one son, Toby Songe.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 28, at Twin City Funeral Home with Father Freddie Decal officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 27, at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. Following services, Connie will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.