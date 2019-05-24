CLINTON BERNARD NOEL

Fri, 05/24/2019 - 9:33am

Clinton Bernard Noel, 82, a resident of Morgan City, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Railroad Avenue Church of Christ in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
He is survived by six sons, Clinton Noel of the Woodlands, Texas, Clinton of Washington, Clyde Allen of Katy, Texas, Curtis Druilhet of Cameron, and Harry Turner and Michael Noel, both of Morgan City; seven daughters, Shelia Noel, Kathy Landry, Verda Allen and Yvette Turner, all of Morgan City, Margaret Webster of Cameron, Belinda Espree of Beaumont, Texas and June Thompson of Maryland; a brother, Otis Carter of Virginia; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, five brothers, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

