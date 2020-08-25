Clint Anthony Paul Sr.

Clint Anthony Paul Sr., 48, a resident and native of Centerville, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Franklin Foun-dation Hospital.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Masks and social distancing required. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery in Verdunville.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Paul of Houston; two children, Clint Paul Jr. and Keneshia Paul, both of Houston; parents, Catherine and Larry Paul Jr. of Centerville; siblings, Larry Paul III of Bayou Vista,

David Paul Sr. of Lake Charles, Jeremiah Paul of Centerville, Mary Segura of Jeanerette, Pamela Garrison of Patterson and Maude Phillips of New Iberia; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandpar-ents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrange-ments.