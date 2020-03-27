September 7, 1925 — March 26, 2020

Clifford Joseph “C.J.” Trahan, 94, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

C.J. was born on September 7, 1925, in Lafayette, the son of Albert Trahan and Julia Naquin Trahan.

C.J. served his country proudly in the United States Navy serving during World War II. C.J. loved to cook and always enjoyed spending time with his family at crawfish boils and BBQs. Later in life he loved to watch the news in an effort to keep up with what was going on around the world. He loved his dog Blanche and enjoyed baking biscuits for their breakfast and giving her cookies for treats.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by five step children, Vera Kirkland of Bayou Vista, Euley W. Oubre and wife Barbara of Stephensville, Nicky Hafer of Bayou Vista, Gregory Oubre and wife Lea of Patterson and Tracy Oubre of Bayou Vista; 17 step grandchildren; 18 step great-grandchildren; 3 step great-great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog Blanche.

C.J. was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Julia Naquin Trahan; his wife of 54 years, Louise “PG” Haase Trahan; and step son, George Oubre.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services for Mr. C.J. Trahan will be held privately by the immediate family. Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Mr. Trahan for the family on our website, www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.