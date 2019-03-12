Cleo Romagousa Picou, 90, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Patterson, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 10 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her sons, C. David Picou Jr. (Elaine), Timothy Picou (Carrie), and Brian Picou (Andrea); grandchildren, C. David Picou III (Carmen), Courtney Picou, James Picou (Terry), and Sabrina Taquino (Cory); and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charleston D. Picou Sr.; parents, Norman and Nancy Romagosa; brother, Ferdy Romagosa; and granddaughter, Nicole Picou.

