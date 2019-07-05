January 15, 1938 – July 2, 2019

Claude William Talbot, 81, a native of Franklin, La., went to his eternal reward on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption in Franklin, with Father Joel Faulk as Celebrant. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9 a.m. at the church. In keeping with Claude’s wishes, following funeral services he will be cremated and laid to rest with his parents in the Franklin Cemetery.

Claude was born on January 15, 1938, the oldest of four children born to Wm. B. and Claudia Talbot. He was a 1956 graduate of Hanson Memorial High School, served as a radio-operator in the Louisiana National Guard, was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Franklin Council 1420, and was a retired Chief Deputy Assessor of St. Mary Parish.

For the past nine years, Claude has been a resident of St. Joseph Manor in Thibodaux, La., where he quickly became a friend to everyone.

Claude is survived by his brother, William J. “Billy” Talbot II and his wife Gwen; as well as many special nieces, nephews, and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Bigler Talbot and Claudia Wilkes Talbot; his brother, Richard Wilkes Talbot Sr.; and his beloved sister, Nell Talbot Legendre.

Billy Talbot and family would like to thank the Administration and Staff of St. Joseph Manor for their care and compassion as well as his four sitters for their kindness and support. In addition, a special thank you to the Thibodaux Doctor’s Clinic, Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, and the Staff of Haydel Memorial Hospice.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you kindly consider donations made in Claude’s name to the American Cancer Society, https:—www.cancer.org, or to a charity of your choice.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.