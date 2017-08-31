CLARENCE McBRIDE SR.

Thu, 08/31/2017 - 11:30am Anonymous

Clarence McBride Sr., 71, a native of Franklin and resident of Baldwin, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from noon until services at 2 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin.

He is survived by a son, Clarence McBride Jr. of Baldwin; a daughter, Angela Alexander of Baldwin; two sisters, Patricia Boatman and Shirley Glass, both of Morgan City; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and four brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

