CLARENCE MCBRIDE SR.

Clarence “Tap Out” McBride Sr., 71, a native of Franklin, La. and a resident of Baldwin, La., passed away on Friday, August 25, 2017 at 9:45 am at his residence.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday September 2, 2017 from 12 noon until funeral services at 2 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, 1101 Main Street Franklin, La.

Memories of Clarence Sr., will forever remain in the hearts of his son, Clarence McBride, Jr.; his daughter, Angela Alexander all of Baldwin, La.; two sisters, Patricia Boatman and Mrs. Patrick (Shirley) Glass, all of Morgan City, La.; five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, and four brothers.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma-Jeanerette.

