Clarence Junior Gates, 75, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Clarence was born May 29, 1944, in West Virginia, the son of George Gates and Lucy Thomas Gates.

Clarence worked for Hutch’s Wrecker Service as a driver for over 40 years, where he was treated as their own family, and he enjoyed every moment of his job. When he wasn’t working, Clarence liked to go fishing. He was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his spouse of 50 years, Irene Gates of West Virginia; two sons, George Gates and companion Mary Mechling, and Clarence Gates Jr. of West Virginia; three daughters, Linda McBrayer and husband Phillip of West Virginia, Betty Pearce and companion Franklin Pearce Jr. of Morgan City, and Lucy M. Gates of West Virginia; three brothers, Frank W. Gates and Charles D. Gates, both of Florida, and Richard L. Gates of West Virginia; four sisters, Mary Giles and husband James, and Linda Kidd, both of West Virginia, Carol Cole of Tennessee, and Karen Moroz of New York; 14 grandchildren, Jacob, Jeremy, Justin, Jessica, Kaylee, Phillip, Veronica, Sara, Shelbie, Hannah, Chase, Zane, Christy, and Kayla; 13 great-grandchildren.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lucy Gates; and one sister, Wanda June Marshall.