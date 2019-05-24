CLARENCE JOSEPH POOLE SR.

Fri, 05/24/2019 - 9:34am

Clarence Joseph Poole Sr., 71, a native of Morgan City and resident of Bayou Vista, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma.
Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Center.
He is survived by his companion; his children, Clarence Poole Jr. of Kinder, Theresa Poole of Morgan City, and Joyce Lumpkins, Debra De’Clouet, Rhonda Lawrence and Joycelyn Banks, all of Lafayette; 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a brother, Darrell Poole of Baton Rouge; a sister, Linda Poole of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, his parents and siblings.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019