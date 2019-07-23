CLARENCE GRAY
Tue, 07/23/2019 - 10:57am
Clarence Gray, 80, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Patterson Healthcare Center.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
