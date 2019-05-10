Clarence “Frank” Bailey, 75, a resident of Berwick and native of Avoca Island, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 12:10 p.m. at his residence.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Church of God of Prophecy in Patterson from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Bishop James T. Whitney will officiate the services. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Bailey of Berwick; four daughters, Mrs. Warren (Cherica Bailey)-Harvey Jr., of Patterson, Kimberly Bailey of Berwick Tracy Bailey of Kenner and Monica Bailey of Youngsville; four brothers, Willie (Elizabeth) Bailey of Houston, Wallace (Elaine) Bailey and Wilson (Peggy) Bailey, both of Morgan City, and Jessie (Dwana) Bailey of Dulac; five grandchildren; one brother-in-law, three sisters-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and one sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.