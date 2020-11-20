Clarence Byers Jr., 65, a native of Berwick and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his residence.

An hour of remembrance will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Word of Life Family Church in Patterson.

He is survived by two brothers, Joseph Byers and Timothy Byers, both of Bayou Vista; two sisters, Elizabeth Griffin and Kim Byers, both of Patterson; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.