CLARENCE BYERS JR.
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 12:43pm
Clarence Byers Jr., 65, a native of Berwick and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his residence.
An hour of remembrance will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Word of Life Family Church in Patterson.
He is survived by two brothers, Joseph Byers and Timothy Byers, both of Bayou Vista; two sisters, Elizabeth Griffin and Kim Byers, both of Patterson; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.