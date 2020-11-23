Clarence “Sight” Byers, Jr., 65, a resident of Morgan City, La. and native of Berwick, La., passed away peacefully on Friday November 13, 2020 at his residence.

A hour of remembrance will be held on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Word of Life Family Church 108 Ryan Street Patterson, La. 70392.

Memories of Clarence, Jr. or “Sight,” as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his two brothers, Joseph Byers and Timothy Byers both of Bayou Vista, La.; two sisters, Elizabeth “Liz” Griffin and Kim Byers both of Patterson, La.; four nieces, three nephews, his companion, Willie Jean Jordan and a host of great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Clarence Jr. was preceded in death by: his parents; paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, five uncles. and a nephew.

