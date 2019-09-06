Chiquita Earleshia Lumpkin, 37, a resident and native of Franklin, La. passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Franklin, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church 1110 Barrow Street Franklin, La., from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Reverend Allen R. Randle, Pastor and Reverend Ricky Smith will officiate the services. Burial will follow funeral services in the Oaklawn Cemetery in Franklin, La.

Memories of Chiquita will forever remain in the hearts of her father, Irving Lumpkin Sr.; her mother, Mrs. Michael (Gail Fine)- Dejean; two sons, Stanley Butler, III. and Amon Butler; five daughters, Amari Butler, Statrail Butler, Kaira Butler, Aeril Darby and Ambriell Darby all of Franklin, La.; three brothers, Irving (Tiffany) Lumpkin, Jr., and Donald Williams both of Franklin, La., Emile Joseph of Jennings, La.; four sisters, Precious Joseph of Franklin, La., Michelle Joseph of Baton Rouge, La. and Chanralique Walker of Thibodaux, La., and Nedia Prejean of Beaumont, TX; paternal grandparents, Manuel Lumpkin of Four Corners, La. & Bessie Mae Lumpkin of Franklin, La.; one aunt, nine uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.

Chiquita was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents.

