May 29, 1991 — May 26, 2018

Chase, a resident of Wexford, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday morning May 26, 2018 at UPMC Shadyside Hospital after courageously fighting a rare lymphoma for the past 10 months.

Chase graduated from North Allegheny High School in 2009 and attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he graduated in 2013. He was an accomplished cross-country runner in high school and college. After graduation, he taught English in South Korea and Japan until May of 2017, traveling the world in his free time. Chase knew that success in running always depended upon his performance in the last kilometer. The last kilometer of his life was truly an inspiration to all of us and touched hundreds of people around the globe in a meaningful way.

Survivors include his mother, Catherine A. Broussard and stepfather, Terry Bigley; his father, Bruce E. Broussard; and his brother, Grant E. Broussard.

A reception of family and friends was held Tuesday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the George A. Thoma Funeral Home Inc. 10418 Perry Highway Wexford, PA 15090 to celebrate the life of Chase Alexander Broussard. We would appreciate if you would add tributary comments at www.post-gazette.com/gb. In lieu of flowers we request that you donate to the UPMC (and designated for oncology nursing). Checks should be mailed to: UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Development Dept. Suite 1B; 5150 Center Avenue; Pittsburgh, PA 15232.