Charlotte Lozes Todd, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, departed this world on April 13, 2017. A lifelong resident of New Orleans, she was blessed to have spent over a century on this earth and celebrated her 100th birthday on Mardi Gras Day, Feb. 28, 2017.

She is survived by her children, the Rev. Wilmer Todd, pastor of St. Joseph Church in Chauvin, Bro. Terence Todd, S.J., Patricia Todd-Dennis (Tom), Thomas Todd, Charlotte Todd Sproul (Marty), John Todd, Timothy Todd (Vickie), Chris Todd (Susan), and Carol Todd Stamatedes (Michael); and her only sister, Jewell Lozes Wunderlich.

Her grandchildren are Erin Todd Ham, Sarah and Ben Todd, Emily Santa Ana and the Rev. Andrew Todd, Joshua, Seth, Elizabeth, Gabriel and Rebekah Harvey, and Ian and Trevor Stamatedes. She also had 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Charlotte Clarke Lozes; her husband of 40 years Lewis Junior Todd; her four brothers, Clarke, Elbert, Frederick and Eugene Lozes; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Todd Harvey; and grandson, John Todd.

Charlotte taught school before she was married and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Loyola University in 1970. She was an active member of the Loyola Wives Club, Naim, the Teresians and Dominican Alumnae. Her lifelong dedication and service to the Archdiocese of New Orleans were recognized when she received the Order of St. Louis Award in 1990.

Charlotte’s life will be celebrated Thursday, April 20, 2017. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 444 Metairie Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Dominican High School, 7701 Walmsley Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70125.