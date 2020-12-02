Article Image Alt Text

Charlotte Elaine Graham

Wed, 12/02/2020 - 11:50am

Charlotte Elaine Graham, 68, a resident of Patterson, passed away at Ochsner St. Mary, Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Everyone knew Mrs. Charlotte as a Walmart door greeter for more than 25 years.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Tracy Graham and fiancé Heather; daughter, Lisa Naquin and husband Early; sister, Sherry Picou and husband Russell; brothers, Harrison Lestage, Ronnie Lestage and wife Monica, Kevin Mitchell and wife Nancy, and Jeff Guillotte and wife Cheryl; half-sisters, Sandra Holliday, Linda Lestage and Pam Lestage; half-brother, Jason Lestage; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; Charlotte’s family friends, Mary and Ed Netterville, Cherie, Laura, Cassie, Regina, Austin, and many others.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine Mitchell; father, Joseph Lestage; and brother, Charles “Chuck” Mitchell.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Cefalu and the ICU nursing staff.
Due to COVID, Charlotte will have private graveside services.

