Charles Williams Sr., 74, a resident of Patterson, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday at Bayou Vista Community Family Fellowship Church. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by six sons, Bishop Belva Webb, Tony Webb, Charles Webb Jr. and Christopher Webb, all of Patterson, Kurwin Webb of Berwick and Willie Webb of Carencro; five daughters, Spornia Span and Mearyl Simien, both of Patterson, Lenora Webb and Joycelyn Webb, both of

Morgan City and Rochella Williams of Alexandria; one sister, Lillie Williams-Ruffin of Morgan City; three brothers, the Rev. Ivory Williams and Clarence Williams, both of Franklin, and Anthony Williams of Morgan City; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, two sons, three grandchildren, his parents, two brothers and one sister.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.