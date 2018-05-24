August 16, 1936- May 20, 2018

Charles William “Charlie” Bercegeay, 81, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, May 20, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Charlie was born on August 16, 1936 in New Orleans, the son of Dudley Joseph Bercegeay and Bertha Bercegeay.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Kathleen Gros Bercegeay of Morgan City; five children, Bridget Lynn Trahan and husband Jeremy, Cletus Bercegeay, Chad Bercegeay, Shandra Bercegeay, and Tish Bercegeay; and one grandson, Jacob DeMent.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Bertha Becegeay; and one son, Dwain Bercegeay.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, May 25, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Following the services, Charlie will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.