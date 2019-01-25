CHARLES LOUIS GOWLAND, SR.

JANUARY 29, 1942- JANUARY 24, 2019

Charles L. Gowland, Sr., a native of New Orleans and resident of Morgan City for 62 years, died Thursday January 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Charley was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, cherished by his entire family. He was a man of tremendous faith in Our Lord, with a profound trust in Him that carried him through many of life’s most difficult moments. As a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, he was honored to serve as a lector for 13 years. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Morgan City and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA.

Charley was a long-time member of the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce and served on its Board of Directors. He was also a member and past president of Rotary. He was a strong supporter of area schools, the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and also of youth activities in each of the communities served by his business.

Charley, along with Billy Parker, began Chabill’s Tire Service in 1968. Over the years the company has grown to include 18 locations throughout South Louisiana. Charley was a member of the Louisiana Independent Tire Dealers Association (LITDA) for several years and served on the Board of Directors for the last 20. During his tenure he served as president, vice president and convention chairman. He was also a mentor to young men and women in the tire business. Charley was inducted into the LITDA Hall of Fame in 2009. Chabill’s was honored by the St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce with the distinction of Business of the Year and also recognized for being in business for 50 years.

Charley was well known to his family and friends as having a uniquely fun sense of humor making statements that often begged the question, “Is that true?” or “Seriously Pa Pa Gorilla?” He had a special gift for story-telling; a grown-up who never forgot the magic language of childhood and spoke it fluently at every opportunity. Who else had the Three Little Pigs going to the moon!

Charley is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Peggy Cefalu Gowland; his children, Catherine David and husband Tim of Morgan City, LA, Beth Barron and husband Carey of Berwick, LA, Charles L. Gowland, Jr. of Raleigh, NC, and Joanna Marx and husband Jeffrey of Youngsville, LA; and 14 grandchildren, Amanda Barron, Charlie Barron III, Matthew David, Charley Gowland III, Patrick Barron, Rebecca David, Mary Gowland, Mikey Gowland, Luke David, Samantha Marx, Megan Marx, Sarah David, Maggie Gowland and Kimberly Marx. Other survivors include his sister, Judy Edwards and her husband Terry of Baton Rouge, LA; and his brother, Paul Gowland and his wife Susan of Metairie, LA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred S. “Bill” Gowland and Eloise Piton Gowland of Morgan City; brothers, Wilfred “Bill” Gowland of Baton Rouge, LA and Winfred Gowland of Marietta, GA; and grandsons, Robert Barron and Jacob Marx.

Serving as pall bearers will be his grandsons, as well as, Matt McKay and Dennis Richard. Honorary pall bearers are Paul Conner, Lenny Dartez, Dwayne David, Terry Edwards, Wiley Magee, Dr. Michael Montgomery, Billy Parker, Eric Roundtree and Bradley Schefferstein.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, January 28, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home in Morgan City, with a rosary at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City, with a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Maintenance Fund, P.O. Box 632, Morgan City, LA; Central Catholic High School, 2100 Cedar Street, Morgan City, LA; or Come, Lord Jesus!, 1804 West University, Lafayette, LA 70506.