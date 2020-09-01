July 1, 1956 — August 30, 2020

Charles A. Lodrigue Jr., 64, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Charles was born July 1, 1956, in Morgan City, the son of Charles A. Lodrigue Sr. and Cecelie Lombes.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son, Charles A. Lodrigue III; two grandchildren, Drew and Madison Lodrigue; one brother, Joey Lodrigue Sr. and wife Rosalinda of Port Barre, Louisiana; one sister, Deborah Pittman and husband Lloyd Jr. of Bayou Vista; and his dog and best friend, Bob.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for their great care of Charles and their compassion for the family.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles A. Lodrigue and Cecelie Lombes Lodrigue; and nephew, Kevin Charles Chaisson.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.