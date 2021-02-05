Charles Lionel “Charlie” Roy

January 21, 1936 — February 3, 2021

Charles Lionel “Charlie” Roy, 85, a resident of Berwick, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Charlie was born on January 21, 1936 in Morgan City, the son of Joseph Lionel “J.L.” Roy and Eliza-beth Ann Wise Roy.

Charlie was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He cherished spending time with his family, especially attending his grandchildren’s activities. Charlie loved history and did not miss an opportunity to share a historical event about his city or family. He was a witty person and sharp as a tack who used these gifts to be a good storyteller. Charlie was a simple and selfless man who always put others’ needs before his own. He was a hard-working, devoted, and loyal employee who worked tirelessly to the end. The family is thankful to Garber Brothers, First National Bank, Whitney Bank, and Billet CNC, who allowed him to do what he loved. Charlie had a passion and love for trains, planes, and classic automobiles. He knew the schedule when Amtrak would come through town and always talked about his beloved ’57 Chevy. Because of his service to others, in 1977, he was awarded the Order of St. Louis by the Excellency Phillip M. Hannan Archbishop of New Orleans at the St. Louis Cathedral on Sunday, April 24, 1977. He was given this honor for his dedicated service to Holy Cross Church. Charlie also served his country proudly in the Louisiana National Guard.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Lucille Ann Giordano Roy of Berwick; six children, Mary Elizabeth Roy Thomas and husband Seth of Morgan City, Christine Lucille Roy Barbier of Lafayette, Charles Joseph “Charley” Roy of Berwick, Allison Ann Roy Longman and husband Jarrod of Morgan City, Joellen Frances Roy Fuhrer and husband David of Berwick, and Patrick James Roy of Berwick; 14 grandchildren, Nicholas Longman, Hailee Thomas, Courtney Barbier, Matthew Roy, Brittany Longman, Paige Thomas, Austin Barbier, Tyler Longman, Sarah Thomas, Emily Roy, Kristen Barbier, Bryson Roy, Charlie Ann Fuhrer and Gavin Roy.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, J.L. Roy and Elizabeth Wise Roy; two brothers, Charles Lionel Roy and Joseph Leonard “Pudin” Roy; one sister, Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Roy Vaughn; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph John Giordano and Lucille Grizzaffi Giordano.

The family would like to thank Dr. Solet, Dr. Hebert, Dr. Arias, Dr. Gilmore, Dr. Parker, Kidney Center of South Louisiana, Fresenius Kidney Care, Sarah Romero, Penny Triche and the nurses with Heart of Hospice who cared for Charlie during his time of need.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Charley Roy, Patrick Roy, Nicholas Longman, Matthew Roy, Austin Barbier, Tyler Longman, Bryson Roy and Gavin Roy. Honorary pallbearers will be Seth Thomas, David Fuhrer and Jarrod Longman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Toto Buenaflor celebrating the Mass. Following Mass, Charlie will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.

Memorial contributions may be given in Charlie’s name to Central Catholic Elementary School, Central Catholic High School or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.