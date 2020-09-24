Charles Leonard “Tookie” Taylor, Jr., 50, a resident of Bayou Vista, La. and native of Morgan City, La., passed away peacefully on Thursday September 17, 2020 at the Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Siracusaville Recreation Center (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing) 1110 Grace Street Morgan City, La. from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. Pastor Ron Bias will officiate the services. Burial will follow services in the Morgan City Cemetery. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 1 p.m. on Saturday September 26, 2020.

Memories of Charles Jr. or “Tookie, “ as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Janice M. Taylor of Bayou Vista, La.; five children, Quanasha Watts of Baton Rouge, La., Charles (Megan) White of Lafayette, La., Joshua Taylor of Lake Charles, La., DeonTe’ Taylor and Ra’neisha Tuner both of Morgan City, La.; his mother, Diana F. Taylor of Morgan City, La.; three aunts, three uncles; his father & mother-in-law, Johnny Lee Turner and Betty Prater; eleven grandchildren four brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Charles Jr. was preceded in death by his father, Charles Taylor Sr.; his siblings, Lana Denise Taylor and Michael Taylor and paternal grandmother, Viola Taylor and paternal grandparents, Henry and Mamie Rose Franklin.

