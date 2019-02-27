Charles Lee Babino, 64, a resident of Knoxville, TN and a native of Franklin, La. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:45 a.m.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Jones Funeral Home 1101 Main Street Franklin, La., from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m., with Reverend Rickey Smith, officiating the services. Burial with military honors will follow funeral services in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Franklin (St. Joseph Area), La.

Charles enlisted and served in the United States Navy from 1974- 1977. Charles worked as a Certified Baker and retired from a fulfilling career in Culinary Arts.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his sister, Audrey Babino, one brother-in-law, four nieces, six nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, and two brothers.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

