December 6, 1957 — March 10, 2021

Charles Joseph Estay Jr., 63, a resident of Stephensville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Ochsner St. Mary.

Charles was born December 6, 1957, in Morgan City, the son of Charleston Joseph Estay Sr. and Beulah Louise Adams Estay.

Charles was the only boy of eight children, so he was spoiled to say the least. He was a wonderful brother, and a friend to many. Charles loved being outdoors; whether it was at the camp fishing, riding the waters in the boat, or just sitting on his back porch in Stephensville, enjoying the view. Above everything, Charles enjoyed spending time with his children and granddaughter the most.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Ashley Gros and husband Thomas “T-Tom” of Four Mile Bayou, and Amber Estay; six sisters, Linda Estay Reynaud and husband Jessie III of Morgan City, Mary Beth Estay Haskett and husband Carl of Tulsa, OK, Charlotte Ann Estay Hill and husband John of Oklahoma, Charlene Ann Estay of Abbeville, Cheryl Marie Estay Blakeman of Patterson, and Denise Annette Estay of Morgan City; one granddaughter, Abigail Gros; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charleston and Beulah Estay; one sister, Barbara Ann Estay Vining and husband Sterling; and nephew, Terry Vining.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021 at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Ann Sutton officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Twin City Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., and again Monday, March 15, 2021 at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. After services, Charles will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery. Masks are to be worn upon entering the funeral home, as well as the church.