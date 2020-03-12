Article Image Alt Text

CHARLES JONES SR.

Thu, 03/12/2020 - 12:10pm

Charles Jones Sr., 88, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Terrebonne General Hospital in Houma.
Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Railroad Avenue Church of Christ in Morgan City. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.
He is survived by a son, Charles Jones of Morgan City; a stepson, Robert Jacko; a brother, Clarence Jones Sr. of Morgan City; a sister, Geraldine Jones-Morse of Morgan City; a grandson; two step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, three sisters and a grandson.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

