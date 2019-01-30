December 10, 1932 - January 20, 2019

Charles Edwin Peavy, (Conner) born in New Orleans, Louisiana on December 10, 1932, passed from this earth on January 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Clara, and his son Charles, Jr. He is survived by two daughters, Debra and her husband Stephen Wallace, and Bridget and her husband Mark Larosa. His enduring legacy includes grandchildren, Mason, Lindsay, Jeffrey, Justin, Ashley, Sam, Tiffany, Danielle, Kurt, Rachel, Scarlett and Charles III, and 20 great-grandchildren.

Charles “Charlie” to everyone who knew him, grew up and graduated high school in Morgan City Louisiana, before playing on a nationally ranked football team at Tulane. He took a break from his schooling to serve his country in the military before graduating with a degree in accounting from Southeastern Louisiana University. After marrying Clara Mason in Woodville, Mississippi, and starting a family, he went on to found a half dozen successful businesses in five different states, including Encore Draperies and Interiors here in Austin.

Charlie was a dynamic, bigger than life character and entrepreneur who was also a generous man, always willing to help anyone who needed shelter, financial support, or just a helping hand. His humor and just the energy of his presence made him truly memorable to all who crossed his path.

Now Charlie gets to rest and rejoin his Clara as he is laid to rest at the Haynie Flat Cemetery in Spicewood, Texas, on Saturday, February 2, 2019. The funeral service which will precede his final interment will be at Cook Walden at Forest Oaks in South Austin, Saturday, February 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. There will be a viewing at the same location on Friday, February 1, 2019, between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.