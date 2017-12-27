January 26, 1922 -December 25, 2017

Charles Darce “Boo” Dupuis, 95, a lifelong resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at Morgan City Health Care Center surrounded by his loving family.

Boo was born Jan. 26, 1922, in Morgan City, the son of Frank and Mercedes Darce Dupuis.

Boo was a retired U.S. Postal Worker after 34 years of service. He also worked for Mobil Oil for 10 years on one of the first production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Boo was a proud Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps in the Pacific during World War II. He lived his life for his family and for laughter over all. Boo loved gardening, fishing, and cooking seafood for his family and friends, especially boiling crawfish, crabs and shrimp. Boo was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and he cherished his daughter, son, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had a special place in his heart for all of his family and they will miss him greatly.

Boo will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter, Rosalind Minor and her husband Jim of North Little Rock, Arkansas; one son, Michael Dupuis and his wife Gina of Morgan City; five grandchildren, Bill Minor, Marci Buhajla, Ann Mary Dupuis, Adam Dupuis, Adrianna Dupuis; three great-grandchildren, Maya Buhajla, T.C. Minor, and Judah Buhajla; numerous nieces and nephews.

Boo was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mercedes Dupuis; wife of 61 years, Vera Marie Kinsey Dupuis; brothers and sisters, Frank Dupuis, Honorine LeBouef, Genevieve Lancon, Claudia Milton, Dee Driskill, Moochie Borel; two sisters-in-law, Juanita Roder, Betty Broussard.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Wilfredo Decal celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of Mass, with a Rosary being prayed at 10:30 a.m. Following mass, Boo will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum with Military Honors being rendered by the United States Marine Corps and the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Morgan City.